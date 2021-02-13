Global Soft Tissue Repair Market 2024 Size, Competitive Strategies,Forecasts, by Top Players:Smith & Nephew PLC and C.R Bard Inc.B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon US, LLC., Arthrex, Inc, Lifenet Health, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Covidien, Stryker, Acera Surgical, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., Osseon

The following report constitutes an in-depth assessment of industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts and their latest recognition and each manufacturer of the industry via the market value chain. The Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Report provides a survey of key market players, which is based on the organization’s various objectives, such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw materials required and the organization’s financial health.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Type (Tissue Patch/Mesh, Laparoscopic Instruments, Fixation Devices), Application (Dural Repair, Hernia Repair, Skin Repair, Vaginal Sling Procedures, Orthopedic Repair, Dental Repair, and Breast Reconstruction Repair), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Key Drivers: Global Soft Tissue Repair Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global soft tissue repair market are increasing rate of accidents and injuries, growth in the aging population and rise in the healthcare expenditure. These factors demand the soft tissue repair which boosts the market growth.

Lack of awareness may hinder the growth of the market.

According to Population Reference Bureau, in 2016 number of Americans between the age of 65 and above was 46 million and by 2060 this number will rise to 98 million. The group share of 65 and older age will rise to 24% from 15%.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on technological advancement of devices in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the soft tissue repair market.

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The global soft tissue repair market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Medtronic dominated the soft tissue repair market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed bySmith & Nephew PLC and C.R Bard Inc.Other players in this market includeLifecell Corporation, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon US, LLC., Arthrex, Inc, Lifenet Health, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Covidien, Stryker, Acera Surgical, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., Osseon LLC., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Collplant Ltd., Gore, American Medical Systems Inc., among others holds 40.9%of the global soft tissue repair market in 2016.

Medtronic:

Medtronic was founded in 1949 and headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Medtronic is the world’s largest standalone medical technology development and a global healthcare solution company. The company operates in cardiac and vascular group (cardiac rhythm and heart failure, coronary and structural heart, aortic and peripheral vascular), minimally invasive therapies group (surgical solutions and patient monitoring & recovery), restorative therapies (spine, brain therapies, speciality therapies and pain therapies), and diabetes group (intensive insulin management, non- intensive diabetes therapies, diabetes service and solutions).

The company operates in more than 155 countries worldwide with more than 260 locations in research and development, manufacturing and distribution, and education centers. The company’s regional locations are Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, North America, and Western Europe. Some of its subsidiaries include Medtronic Belgium S.A. /N.V. Belgium), DantecElettronicaS.r.l. (Rome), Medtronic (Shanghai) Ltd. (China), Medtronic B.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic Xomed Limited (U.K) and many more.

Smith & Nephew plc:

Founded in 1856 and headquartered London, UK. Smith & Nephew is the manufacturer of numerous medical devices, personal care products and advanced and latest along with the traditional wound care treatments. The company operates its business across the globe using these nine product categories such as knee implants, sports medicine joint repair, hip implants, arthroscopic enabling technologies, trauma & extremities, other surgical businesses, advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices. The product offered by the company comes under the trauma and extremities product category. The soft tissue category offers arthroscopy, carpel tunnel release, ligament repair, and TFCC repair.

Smith & Nephew has a presence in more than 100 countries across Africa, Americas, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and Middle East.

Recent Development:

In 2016, Smith & Nephew acquired BST-Car Gel that is a first-line cartilage repair product used along with micro fracture and other bone marrow stimulation techniques for the initial treatment of most sizes of focal cartilage tears.

C.R.Bard Inc.:

Founded in 1907 and headquartered at Murray Hill, New Jersey, U.S. C. R. Bard, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical technologies. The company operates through four business segments: vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialties. The vascular segment offers a wide range of products for endovascular and grafts includes biopsy devices, peripheral angioplasty catheters, drug-coated PTA balloons, vena cava filters, peripheral vascular stents and stent grafts, dialysis access grafts and peripheral vascular grafts. The urology segment of the company offers various products pertaining to basic drainage, continence, urological specialty, catheter stabilization, targeted temperature and management’s products. The oncology segment of the company offers various devices including implantable ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and vascular access ultrasounds. The key products included in the surgical specialties are soft tissue repair, performance irrigation and bio surgical products. The soft tissue repair segment includes hernia repair and fixation.

R. Bard, Inc. has companies operating across the North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Some of its subsidiaries include Bard Access System Inc. (U.S.), Bard Medical Division (U.S.), Davol Inc. (U.S.), Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc. (U.S.), Bard Limited (U.K.), Bard Biopsy System (U.S.), Bard LAPAC (U.S.), Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (U.S.), C. R. Bard GmbH (UAE) and many more subsidiaries across the globe.

