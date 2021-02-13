Global Surgical lights Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Getinge, Hill-Rom, Integra LifeSciences, Philips, Philips Lighting, A-dec Inc.,Welch Allyn, CV Medical
Global Surgical lights Market Statistical Overview Report 2019 gives an outstanding tool for market Survey, openings, and vital key and strategic basic leadership. This report perceives that in this quickly advancing and competitive scenario, up-coming data on the basis of surgical lights Market research execution and settles on basic choices for development and benefit. It gives data on Surgical lights Market trends and advancements and sheds light on various sectors, limitations and advancements, and on the evolving structure of the market.
The Global Surgical lights Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 662.41 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 971.25 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of surgical lights for numerous surgical procedures and technological advancements in the surgical lights or lamps.
- In October 2018, Getinge launched the Maquet PowerLED II, a surgical light. The light is applicable to surgical suites or hybrid operating rooms features with clear, shadow-free illumination which improvises tissue visualization for better surgical outcomes.
- In February 2018, BihlerMED launched the scintillant surgical lighting, a cordless battery pack surgical light. They showcased this product in the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS 2018), New Orleans. This product is designed to meet existing port style reactors to precisely illuminating the surgical aperture and improving on the limitations of standard surgical lighting equipment.
Getinge, Hill-Rom, Integra LifeSciences, Philips, Philips Lighting, A-dec Inc., STERIS Corporation, Stryker, BihlerMED, Welch Allyn, CV Medical, Waldmann – Engineers of Light, SIMEON Medical, KLS Martin Group, Skytron, Burton Medical, Avante Health Solutions, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Sunnex, Technomed India
Market Drivers:
- Rising number of surgical procedures
- Technological advancements in the surgical lights or lamps
Market Restraints:
- High cost of surgical lights
- Lack of trained professionals
The global surgical lights market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global surgical lights market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
By Product Type
- Surgical Lights (Ceiling Mounted, Mobile Surgical Lights, Surgical Headlights, Wall Mounted Surgical Lights)
- Examination Lights (General Exam Light, Endoscopes Lights, Vein Light, Medical Penlight)
By Technology
- LED Lights
- Halogen Lights
- Others
By Application
- Surgical Suites
- Endoscopy Procedures
- Dental Procedures
By End-User
- Hospital Operating Rooms
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Procedure Rooms
By Geography
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
