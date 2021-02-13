Global Synchronous E-learning Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
— Global Synchronous E-learning Industry
This report focuses on the global Synchronous E-learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Synchronous E-learning development in United States, Europe and China.
Synchronous e-learning refers to real-time of online learning using tools such as chat, instant messaging, and video conferencing.
Emergence of mobile learning is one of the major trends emerging in the market. Mobile devices are being widely used by a large number of enterprises because of their extensive business applications and technological advancements. The increased adoption of smartphones and tablets across organizations enables employees to work remotely.
Many companies are branching out their business activities to other regions worldwide. As a result, there is an increased need to manage communication and collaboration among employees, customers, and business partners. Companies are increasingly using synchronous e-learning tools such as web conferencing to educate their staff on how to better market their products and services.
In 2017, the global Synchronous E-learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe
Cisco Systems
Microsoft
City & Guilds
ClickMeeting
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smartphones
Tablets
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Sector
Corporate Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Synchronous E-learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Synchronous E-learning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synchronous E-learning are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Synchronous E-learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Smartphones
1.4.3 Tablets
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Synchronous E-learning Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Academic Sector
1.5.3 Corporate Sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Synchronous E-learning Market Size
2.2 Synchronous E-learning Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Synchronous E-learning Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Synchronous E-learning Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Synchronous E-learning Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Synchronous E-learning Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Synchronous E-learning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Synchronous E-learning Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Synchronous E-learning Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Synchronous E-learning Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Synchronous E-learning Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Adobe
12.1.1 Adobe Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Synchronous E-learning Introduction
12.1.4 Adobe Revenue in Synchronous E-learning Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Synchronous E-learning Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Synchronous E-learning Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Synchronous E-learning Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Synchronous E-learning Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 City & Guilds
12.4.1 City & Guilds Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Synchronous E-learning Introduction
12.4.4 City & Guilds Revenue in Synchronous E-learning Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 City & Guilds Recent Development
12.5 ClickMeeting
12.5.1 ClickMeeting Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Synchronous E-learning Introduction
12.5.4 ClickMeeting Revenue in Synchronous E-learning Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ClickMeeting Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Continued…..
