Global Thin-Film Resistors Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Thin-Film Resistors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thin-Film Resistors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance values. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance value by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance value. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.
The industry has a high market concentration rate. Of the major players of Thin Film Resistors, Vishay maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. Vishay accounted for 30.23 % of the global Thin Film Resistors revenue market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 10.91 %, 9.22 % including KOA and Susumu.
The Thin-Film Resistors market was valued at 510 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 720 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thin-Film Resistors.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Thin-Film Resistors, presents the global Thin-Film Resistors market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Thin-Film Resistors capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Thin-Film Resistors by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Vishay
KOA
Susumu
Cyntec
Viking Tech
Panasonic
Yageo
Walsin Technology
Bourns
TE Connectivity
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Ta-I Technology
Uniohm
Ralec Electronics
Ever Ohms
Market Segment by Product Type
Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance
0.1% Tolerance
1% Tolerance
Others
Market Segment by Application
Instrumentation
Medical Equipment
Automotive Electronics
Communication Device
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Thin-Film Resistors status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Thin-Film Resistors manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thin-Film Resistors are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
