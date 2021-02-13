Grow Light Market at a CAGR of 12.2% by Top Competitors (Philips, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Lumigrow Inc., Heliospectra Ab., Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., Illumitex Inc., Hortilux Schreder B.V.)

Global Grow Light Market report offers a detailed Outlook and future prospects of the Corporate Secretarial Services Industry with analysis of major players that helps Industry experts, analysts and business decision makers to decide their business strategies and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Grow Light Market accounted for USD 2.65 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Global Grow Light Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Grow Light Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

Major Market Competitors:

Philips,

General Electric Company,

Osram Licht AG,

Lumigrow Inc.,

Heliospectra Ab.,

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.,

Illumitex Inc.,

Hortilux Schreder B.V.,

Sunlight Supply Inc,

AeroFarms,

Gavita International B.V.,

Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.,

Hydrofarm,

IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand and awareness about energy-efficient lighting

Growing demand for indoor farming practices

Increasing commercialization of grow lights in multiple verticals

High costs of energy-efficient grow lights

Customized lights for different crops

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of spectrum

Partial Spectrum

Spectrum

On the basis of installation

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

On the basis of technology

High-Intensity Discharge

Fluorescent Lighting

LED

On the basis of geography, the global grow light market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Grow Light Market

Grow light is an artificial light powered by electricity which is specially designed to stipulate the plant growth by emitting an electromagnetic spectrum appropriate for photosynthesis. These lights are mostly tailor-made to cater essential light for plants in absence of natural light or supplemental light required in unfavorable climatic conditions. The market is majorly driven by increased demand and awareness about energy-efficient lighting, and growing demand for indoor farming practices. However, the high costs and tailor-made solutions may restrain the growth of the market.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for global grow light market include detailed vendor level analysis Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

