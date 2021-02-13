Home Healthcare Market Demand, Market Scope, Growth By OMRON Group, Portea, Kindred Healthcare, & Others

Report Shows How Global Home Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 423,848.95 million by 2025, from USD 241,483.37 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Get Free Sample of This Analysis: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-home-healthcare-market

The global home healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of home healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are

Apple Home healthcare

Home Health Care, Inc

Home Healthcare Solutions

OMRON Corporation

Kindred Healthcare, Inc

Portea Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Air Liquide

Kinnser Software, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc.

National HealthCare Corporation.

Others: Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, arcadia.io., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amedisys, BPL Medical Technologies, DaVita Inc., Diaverum, Cardinal Health, Medtronic and among others.

As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 12,400 health agencies were there in 2014 that were providing the home healthcare services. In April 2018, LHC Group Inc., merged with the Almost Family, Inc. (U.S.) which delivered the growth potential in businesses and accelerates the growth with additional joint ventures and acquisitions. In January 2015, Air Liquide acquired optimal medical therapies. Through this acquisition Air Liquide, maintains its position in the German home healthcare market. In December 2014, Air Liquide announced the acquisition of a portion of ARAIR Group which added strength to home healthcare for patients suffering from chronic illnesses in France.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August, Philips and Qualcomm entered into strategic collaboration. Through this agreement, the company offers healthy living and prevention to chronic care management and home care.

In April, Air Liquide’s completed acquisition of EOVE. This acquisition helps Air Liquide to reinforce its expertise in home ventilation for chronic respiratory failure thanks to cutting-edge technological for home care. Apart from that this acquisition EOVE to accelerate its international development.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-home-healthcare-market

Market Segmentation: Global Home Healthcare Market

The home healthcare market is segmented into component, services and software.

Based on component, the market is segmented into

Products

Services

Software

The home healthcare segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product into testing, screening, & monitoring products, therapeutic products and home healthcare mobility care products. Home healthcare market is further sub segmented on the basis of into testing, screening, & monitoring products into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, cholesterol monitoring devices, pulse oximeters, home hemoglobin a1c test kits, hearing aids, sleep apnea monitors, temperature monitors, ECG/EKG devices, heart rate monitors, peak flow meters, ovulation and pregnancy test kits, coagulation monitors, HIV test kits, pedometers, EEG device and others.

Home healthcare market is further sub segmented on the basis of therapeutic products into

Insulin delivery devices

Dialysis equipment; wound care products

Inhalers

Nebulizers

Sleep apnea therapeutic devices

Ventilators

Oxygen delivery systems and other

Home healthcare mobility products is further sub segmented into canes, crutches, walkers & rollators, wheelchairs, mobility scooters.

Based on services, the market is sub-segmented into

Unskilled care services,

Rehabilitation therapy services,

Short-term nursing services,

Hospice and palliative care services,

Infusion therapy services,

Respiratory therapy services,

Home health aide services,

Pregnancy care services and others.

Home healthcare services are further sub segmented on the basis of rehabilitation therapy services into physical therapy and occupational therapy and speech language pathology.

Based on software, the market is sub-segmented into

Clinical management systems

Agency software

Hospice solutions

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases

Technological advancement

Increasing geriatric population

Insurance coverage

Emerging markets

Increasing demand of telehealth

Lack of skilled home care service providers

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Full Report Description, Customization Or Requesting TOC, Visit: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-home-healthcare-market/

About Us

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com