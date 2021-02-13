IDS IPS Market at a CAGR of 24.07% by Top Competitors (Check Point Software Technologies, Intel, Imperva, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, Alert Logic, Centurylink, Trend Micro, Hillstone Networks)

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Global Cloud IDS IPS Market during 2018-2025. The whole supply chain of Global Cloud IDS IPS Market has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Global Cloud IDS IPS Market, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market accounted for USD 515.0 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.07% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global Cloud IDS IPS market are:-

Check Point Software Technologies,

Intel,

Imperva,

Cisco Systems,

NTT Communications,

Alert Logic,

Centurylink,

Trend Micro,

Hillstone Networks,

Fortinet and

Metaflows among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing threats from data breaches and attacks

Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques

Growing adoption of multi cloud strategy and cloud-based security solutions

Market Segmentation:

On the organization size, the global Cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:-

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises and

Large Enterprises.

On the deployment model, the global Cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:-

Private Cloud,

Public Cloud and

Hybrid Cloud.

On the component, the global Cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:-

Solution Type And



Solution type is sub segmented into:-

Signature-Based Detection,

Anomaly-Based Detection and others.

On the end user, the global Cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:-

Banking,

Financial Services, And Insurance,

Government and Defense,

It and Telecom,

Healthcare,

Education,

Retail,

Energy and Utilities,

Manufacturing and Others.

On the basis of geography, the global Cloud IDS IPS market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape: Global Cloud IDS IPS Market

The global Cloud IDS IPS market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

