India QuEChERS market 2026 Trends, Size, Share, Sale and Business Strategy Forecast Key Players Anacon Laboratories, sigmatest.org, FICCI RESEARCH & ANALYSIS CENTRE, ANA LABORATORIES, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Gujarat Laboratory

India QuEChERS market in the global level have been laid down in this report. This report contains all company profiles for top players and brands and includes a synopsis of market definition, classifications and market trends.. India QuEChERS market drivers and restrictions have been derived from a well-known SWOT analysis method. India QuEChERS market is expected to reach USD 129.71 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

India QuEChERS Market, By Extraction Methods (Original unbuffered Method, AOAC 2007.01 (Association Of Analytical Communities), EN 15662.2008 (European Norm), Pesticide (Carbendazim, Thiabendazole, Pyrimethanil, Cyprodinil, Diazinon, Pyrazophos, Chlorpyrifos, Others), End-user (Commercial Food Testing Laboratories, Food Manufacturers, Regulatory Agencies, Public And Private Auditing Companies, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

prominent participants operating in this market are

Anacon Laboratories, sigmatest.org, FICCI RESEARCH & ANALYSIS CENTRE, ANA LABORATORIES, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Gujarat Laboratory, CET Test House -CEG, AGRI BIOCHEM RESEARCH LAB, eDiscovery Automation Private Limited and among others.

FICCI Research and Analysis Centre

The company was founded in 1989, headquarter in New Delhi, India. FICCI Research and Analysis Centre is engaged in quality control, product safety, and pre-export inspection & certification. The segments in which company operates are food % beverage testing and research & development. The services which company provides under QuEChERS market are food and beverage testing of various products including Rice, wheat, coffee, juices, oil, bakery & confectionery items, alcoholic drinks, milk and others.

In November 2017, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had launched the food regulatory portal for implementation of food laws in India. This will help FICCI to conduct their research in a more fluent way.

Intertek Group Plc

Founded in 1885 and headquartered in London, U.K. The company along with its subsidiaries provides testing, inspection and certification services. The business segments in which company operates include product, trade and resource.

In September 2016, Intertek received accreditation from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development (APEDA) for testing of agricultural and processed food products for various residue and contaminations including pesticide in the country.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in California, U.S.A. The company is engaged in medical diagnostics, environmental testing, pharmaceuticals, academic research, petrochemicals and food testing. It operates through various business segments which include instrumentation, analytical lab services, analytical lab consumables, diagnostics and genomics solutions, informatics and other. Product portfolio of the company includes GC/MS/MS Pesticides Analyzer and GC/MS DRS Pesticides Screener.

In August2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired Young In Scientific Co. Ltd. a South Korea based manufacturer of scientific and analytical instruments for research and test. The acquisition will help Agilent Technologies Inc. to expand their service offering in the Asia-Pacific region and the company can provide testing services from in-house testing machinery.

Recent Developments:

In January 2018, ANACON also became the first company in central India for providing analytical services for ISI mark for various products such as skimmed milk powder, packaged drinking water, milk powder and others and also received recognition from Bureau of Indian standards (BIS)

In November 2017, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had launched the food regulatory portal for implementation of food laws in India. This move will help its testing laboratories and food manufacturers to gauge the pesticide contamination in a better way

