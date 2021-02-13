Industrial PC Market Outlook, Growth, Trend 2025 With Advantech, Panasonic, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, GE, & More

An industrial PC is a PC-based registering stage for which are utilized for getting information and for process controlling. These are being fabricated with COTS motherboards. These are being utilized as a part of compound, aviation and barrier, car, hardware, vitality and power, pharmaceutical and some more. Global Industrial PC Market accounted accounted to USD XX.XX billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally.

Industrial PC market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in global market include

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MiTAC International Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Panasonic Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Kontron S&T AG

Siemens AG

Others: Landitec Distribution GmbH, Lanner Electronics Incorporated, IEI Integration Corp. and ASEM S.p.A. among others. The global industrial PC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Market Segmentation: Global Industrial PC Market

On the basis of hardware, global industrial PC market is segmented into

Panel Industrial Pc

Box

Rack Mount

Embedded Box

Embedded Panel

Din Rail

On the basis of data storage medium, global industrial PC market is segmented into

Solid State

Rotating

On the basis of touchscreen technology, global industrial PC market is segmented into

Resistive

Capacitive

Others

On the basis of end user, global industrial PC market is segmented into

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

Process industries are sub segmented into

Chemical

Food and beverages

Energy and power

Pharmaceutical

Oil and gas

Discrete industries are sub segmented into

Aerospace And Defense

Medical Devices

Automotive

Semiconductor And Electronics

On the basis of geography, the global industrial PC market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Table of Content

Introduction

1.1. Objectives Of The Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Overview Of Global Industrial PC Market

1.4. Currency And Pricing

1.5. Limitation

1.6. Markets Covered

Market Segmentation

2.1. Markets Covered

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered For The Industrial PC Study

2.4. Currency And Pricing

2.5. Research Methodology

2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.7. Secondary Sources

2.8. Assumptions

Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Industrial PC Market, By Application Global Industrial PC Market, By Product Global Industrial PC Market, By Vertical Global Industrial PC Market, By Geography Global Industrial PC Market, Company Landscape Company Profile Related Reports

Major Market Drivers:

Increase in the investment in R & D activities

Growing importance on regulatory compliances

Rising demand for smart energy solutions and energy efficient operations

Market Restraint:

Rising threats regarding securities

Increase in the penetration cost

