Industrial PC Market Outlook, Growth, Trend 2025 With Advantech, Panasonic, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, GE, & More
An industrial PC is a PC-based registering stage for which are utilized for getting information and for process controlling. These are being fabricated with COTS motherboards. These are being utilized as a part of compound, aviation and barrier, car, hardware, vitality and power, pharmaceutical and some more. Global Industrial PC Market accounted accounted to USD XX.XX billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- MiTAC International Corporation
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Panasonic Corporation
- OMRON Corporation
- Kontron S&T AG
- Siemens AG
Market Segmentation: Global Industrial PC Market
- On the basis of hardware, global industrial PC market is segmented into
- Panel Industrial Pc
- Box
- Rack Mount
- Embedded Box
- Embedded Panel
- Din Rail
- On the basis of data storage medium, global industrial PC market is segmented into
- Solid State
- Rotating
- On the basis of touchscreen technology, global industrial PC market is segmented into
- Resistive
- Capacitive
- Others
- On the basis of end user, global industrial PC market is segmented into
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
- Process industries are sub segmented into
- Chemical
- Food and beverages
- Energy and power
- Pharmaceutical
- Oil and gas
- Discrete industries are sub segmented into
- Aerospace And Defense
- Medical Devices
- Automotive
- Semiconductor And Electronics
- On the basis of geography, the global industrial PC market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Table of Content
- Introduction
1.1. Objectives Of The Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Overview Of Global Industrial PC Market
1.4. Currency And Pricing
1.5. Limitation
1.6. Markets Covered
- Market Segmentation
2.1. Markets Covered
2.2. Geographic Scope
2.3. Years Considered For The Industrial PC Study
2.4. Currency And Pricing
2.5. Research Methodology
2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders
2.7. Secondary Sources
2.8. Assumptions
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global Industrial PC Market, By Application
- Global Industrial PC Market, By Product
- Global Industrial PC Market, By Vertical
- Global Industrial PC Market, By Geography
- Global Industrial PC Market, Company Landscape
- Company Profile
- Related Reports
Major Market Drivers:
- Increase in the investment in R & D activities
- Growing importance on regulatory compliances
- Rising demand for smart energy solutions and energy efficient operations
Market Restraint:
- Rising threats regarding securities
- Increase in the penetration cost
