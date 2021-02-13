Information Security Consulting Market Competitive Analysis to 2022: IBM, Accenture, EY, Atos, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, BAE Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wipro Limited and Dell EMC
The Information Security Consulting Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Information Security Consulting Market. The Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The scope of this Information Security Consulting market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.
The Global Information Security Consulting Market is estimated at $15.89 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $30.11 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2016 to 2022.
The Key Players In Global Information Security Consulting Market Are:
- Ernst & Young
- IBM
- Accenture
- EY
- Atos
- Deloitte
- KPMG
- KPMG US
- PwC
- BAE Systems
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Wipro Limited
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Dell EMC
- Secureworks
- Dell
- Optiv Inc
- EMC
- PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Atos Consulting
Based on security type, network security holds the highest market share owing to increase in cyber-attacks on networks in an organization. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period owing to rise in usage of web and mobile based services demanding for tight information security measures.
Small and Medium Enterprises are attracting more towards information security consultants of their organizations making them to move at faster phase during forecast period. North America accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period because of increasing usage of smartphones and web based applications.
Security Types Covered:
- Application Security
- Database Security
- Endpoint Security
- Network Security
Deployment Covered:
- On-Premises
- Cloud based
Verticals Covered:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Energy and Utilities
- Government and Public Utilities
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Other Verticals
Organization Sizes Covered:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
