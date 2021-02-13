Intelligent Transport System Market Comprehensive Analysis with Key Players like Thales Group, Siemens AG, Garmin Ltd., Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International BV, Q-Free ASA, Denso Corporation, Lanner Electronics, Savari Inc., Transcore Inc.

Global Intelligent Transport System Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Intelligent Transport System Market. The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and else. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the use of detecting, examination, control and correspondences innovations to ground transportation to enhance wellbeing, portability and proficiency. ITS incorporates an extensive variety of uses that offer data to ease blockage, enhance movement administration, limit ecological effect and increment the advantages of transportation to business clients and people in general. Intelligent transportation system is a part of the Internet of Things, includes vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-framework (V2I) innovation and joins both remote and wire line interchanges based data and hardware advancements. Remote innovation is utilized to interface vehicle data and area to different vehicles, other transportation modes, (for example, people on foot or bicyclists), nearby foundation and remote framework in the cloud.

Market Drivers:

Development of smart vehicles.

Rising demand for better transportation infrastructure due to technological disruptions.

Growing number of smart cities.

Market Overview of Intelligent Transport System Market

The Global Intelligent Transport System Market is Segmented Based on:-

Component,

System,

Application And

Geographical Segments.

Based on Application, the global intelligent transportation system market is segmented into:-

Fleet Management And Asset Monitoring System,

Intelligent Traffic System,

Collision Avoidance System,

Parking Management System,

Passenger Information System,

Ticketing Management System,

Emergency Vehicle Notification System and

Automotive Telematics System.

Based on Component, the global intelligent transportation system market is segmented into:-

Hardware,

Software And



Based on Geography the global intelligent transportation system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:-

North America &

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

