Label-Free Detection Market Growth, Trend, Share With QIAGEN, Illumina, HORIBA, GE, AMETEK, Danaher Corporation & More

Label-free detection Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Label-free detection market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Label-free detection systems are the type of integrated systems which are used for the examination of the biomolecular interactions without reducing the labels or auto-fluorescent effects. These systems offer rapid and real time approach for new drug discovery. Label-free detection systems are used for the detection of the biochemical and cell-based assays. The global label-free detection market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Some of the major players operating in global label-free detection market are

General Electric

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Merck & Co., Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

SRU Biosystems Inc.

Attana AB

X-Body BioSciences Inc.

New England Biolabs

PerkinElmer Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Zymo Research Corp

Abcam plc

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

PANalytical B.V.

TA Instruments

others

The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of label-free detection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Label-Free Detection Market

By product the global label-free detection market is segmented into

Instruments

Consumables

Consumables segment is further sub-segmented into

Biosensor chips

Microplates

On the basis of technology the global label-free detection market is segmented into Surface plasmon resonance Bio-layer interferometry Isothermal titration calorimetry Differential scanning calorimetry Other LFD technologies

On the basis of application the global label-free detection market is segmented into Binding Kinetics Binding Thermodynamics Endogenous Receptor Detection Hit Confirmation Lead Generation

On the basis of end-user the global label-free detection market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Other End Users

On the basis of geography, global label-free detection market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Innovations in Label-Free Detection Technologies

Increasing Therapeutic Outsourcing

Growing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Increasing Life Science Research Activities in Emerging Markets

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals

High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

Uncertain FDA Strategies

Microscale Thermophoresis

