Latest research on Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market With top key players: Sysmex, Siemens AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Accriva Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories, Sentinel CH. SpA, T.E.M. Group Inc., AggreDyne, Inc., Chrono-log Corporation

Market Analysis:

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market accounted to USD 142.28 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 21.12% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The thorough statistical market analysis performed by each skilled essayist help detail out the worldwide position of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. The data provided in the research report is not only qualitatively but also quantitatively sufficient in terms of understanding the overall market growth and development. The supply-demand, storage, and financial computation of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market product are clearly mentioned for client convenience. The report consists of market segmented for a better market future understanding. The client-specific details such as enterprises gross margin, present industrial policies, market statistics, import-export details, and government regulations are also mentioned.

Key Manufacturers of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market:

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Sysmex, Siemens AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Accriva Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories, Sentinel CH. SpA, T.E.M. Group Inc., AggreDyne, Inc., Chrono-log Corporation, Drucker Diagnostics, Matis Medical Inc., WerfenLife, Labcompare, LABiTec GmbH, Takeda, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific In.,

Competitive Analysis:

The platelet aggregation devices markets highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of platelet aggregation devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increasing demand for platelet screening to identify diseases such as HIV, dengue

Rise in demand of patient population undergoing antiplatelet therapy

Increasing geriatric population paired with target diseases

Technological advancements in platelet aggregometers

Practical limitations

Lack of healthcare professionals

Market Segmentation:

The platelet aggregation devices market is segmented by product into systems, reagents and consumables & accessories.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into clinical application and research application. Clinical application is sub segmented into cardiovascular applications, orthopedic applications and others.

By end user the market is segmented into standalone hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and research & academic institutes.

On the basis of geography, platelet aggregation devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, andBrazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

