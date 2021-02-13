Legal Marijuana Market Outlook 2019 Estimating 110.7 Million Dollars Business by 2026: Canopy Growth Corporation Aurora Cannabis, Medmen, Terra Tech, Aphria, Vivo Cannabis and more

Legal Marijuana market Outlook 2019 estimating 110.7 million dollars business by 2026. Marijuana market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 110.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Major Legal Medicinal Marijuana Production Houses:

Canopy Growth Corporation Aurora Cannabis

Medmen

Terra Tech Corp

Aphria

Vivo Cannabis

Chronos Group

Medical Marijuana

Stenocare

Tikun Olam

Organigrams Holding

Cannabis Science

Maricann Group

Tilray

Hexo

Scotts Miracle-Gro and more

Get Free Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cannabis-market

This report focuses on the volume and value of cannabis market at global, regional and corporate level. This report represents the total size of the marijuana market from a global perspective by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report categorizes Legal Cannabis production, apparent consumption, export and import in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India in regional terms. This report analyzes the production sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price and revenue and market share of each manufacturer covered in the global market. This report contains a thorough study of the Legal Cannabis market using SWOT analysis, i.e. Strength, weakness, organizational opportunities and threat. The Cannabis Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on the organization’s various objectives, such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw materials required and the organization’s financial health.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cannabis-market

Competitive Landscape:

Global cannabis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cannabis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major factors driving money to this industry are legalization, medical applications and awareness of going green, side effects of medicine manufactured, but the things still stopping cannabis from growing more is the complex regulatory structure of starting marijuana business

Got Question? Want to Know More Details about this report? @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-cannabis-market