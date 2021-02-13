Light Control Switches Market 2025: S.A., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., Hubbell Lighting, Inc., Cooper Industries, Inc., Osram GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Many Others

Global Light Control Switches Market is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In 2018 Deako Launches New Modular Smart Lighting System for Home Builders. Increasingly been asking for smart technology pre-installed in their homes. Due to cost restrictions, home builders have only been able to offer smart lighting in one or two locations in the home

In 2017, Schneider Electric’s Launches smart touch a touch switch that ensures comfort and convenience. It is a soft switching with a single & feather touch operation, remote control operation with IR technology, no mechanical wear & tear and many more.

Key Players:

The renowned players Global light control switches market are:-

Legrand S.A. (France),

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.),

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.),

Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (U.S.),

Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland),

Osram GmbH (Germany),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France), and

Daintree Networks, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Light Control Switches Market

The global light control switches market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of light control switches market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016 Noon Home, Inc. launches a smart lighting system, a type of lighting design that blends each of the lights in a room to improve how the room looks and feels.

