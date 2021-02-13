Liquid Applied Membrane Market 2025 Saint Gobain S.A., Sika AG, Soprema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Flynn Group of Companies,ARCAT, Inc., Johns Manville, Triton Incorporated, Liquid Applied Membranes Limited, Everlast Group

The report presenting a comprehensive exploration of the Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market encloses the rate of growth of the market over the projected duration. Providing a concise synopsis, the report determines the valuation and size of the Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market in the near future. It also includes the major contributing factors to the growth of the Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market as well as the dominating players in the market coupled with their market share.

Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Liquid Applied Membrane Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Market. The Liquid Applied Membrane Market research report prediction the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. A detailed study of product picture and specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross, capacity and production, company profiles, and contact information is carried out in the analysis of Liquid Applied Membrane industry key manufacturer’s section.

Major Market Drivers and Restraint:

High cost of polyurethane liquid applied membranes

High demand for energy-efficient buildings

Booming construction and infrastructure sector

Growing demand in water and waste management sector

Lack of awareness regarding construction chemicals

Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in liquid applied membrane market:-

BASF SE,

Carlisle Companies Inc.,

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.,

Kemper System America Inc.,

Saint Gobain S.A.,

Sika AG,

Soprema Group,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Flynn Group of Companies,

ARCAT Inc.,

Johns Manville,

Triton Incorporated,

Liquid Applied Membranes Limited,

Everlast Group,

Henry Company,

GAF,

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG,

Fosroc Ltd.,

Pidilite Industries Limited and many more.

Liquid Applied Membrane (LAM) is a low viscosity waterproofing membrane which is applied as a liquid coating to horizontal and vertical surfaces. LAM is also considered as a next generation waterproofing chemical and its monolithic, seamless property, and the capability to conform to every configuration. There is a growing demand for liquid applied membrane in residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

