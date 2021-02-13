Luxury Furniture – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Furniture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Furniture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Luxury Furniture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Steelcase

Ashley Furniture Industries

Inter IKEA Group

Sears Holdings

Haworth

Herman Miller

HNI

Kimball International

Knoll

KOKUYO Furniture

Poltrona Frau

Masco

Mercury Row

Red Barrel Studio

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Luxury Furniture in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chairs

Tables

Upholstery

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Corporation

Hospitality Industry

Shop-fitting Industry

Others

Table of Contents

Global Luxury Furniture Market Research Report 2017

1 Luxury Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Furniture

1.2 Luxury Furniture Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Luxury Furniture Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Luxury Furniture Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Chairs

1.2.4 Tables

1.2.5 Upholstery

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Luxury Furniture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Luxury Furniture Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Corporation

1.3.3 Hospitality Industry

1.3.4 Shop-fitting Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Luxury Furniture Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Luxury Furniture (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Luxury Furniture Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Luxury Furniture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Steelcase

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Steelcase Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Ashley Furniture Industries

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Inter IKEA Group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Inter IKEA Group Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Sears Holdings

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Sears Holdings Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Haworth

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Haworth Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Herman Miller

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Herman Miller Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 HNI

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 HNI Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Kimball International

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Kimball International Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Knoll

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Knoll Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 KOKUYO Furniture

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Luxury Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 KOKUYO Furniture Luxury Furniture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

