MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

MALE means medium-altitude long-endurance. Unmanned aerial system (UAV) flight training and simulation can be defined as a simulation of the operation of a real-world system or process related with UAV flight training. These systems simplify pilots to train in an artificial environment that prepare them to obtain skillsets required to gain hands-on experience for real-time situations without the risks associated with actual flights.Beside the MALE UAV, there also should be HALE and LALE UVA.

Rise in need for virtual simulation solutions, growth in need for commercial drone market, and increased application areas for drones drive the global UAV flight training and simulation market. However, increased adoption of automated UAVs, lack of awareness among end-users, and limited forward field-of-view impedes the market growth. Supportive regulatory framework offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

In 2017, the global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

Simlat

CAE

AeroVironment

SELEX Galileo

Crew Training International

MDA

Israel Aerospace Industries

BOSH Global Services

SDS International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Military

Commerical

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Military

1.4.3 Commerical

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size

2.2 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 L-3 Link Simulation & Training

12.1.1 L-3 Link Simulation & Training Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction

12.1.4 L-3 Link Simulation & Training Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 L-3 Link Simulation & Training Recent Development

12.2 Simlat

12.2.1 Simlat Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction

12.2.4 Simlat Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Simlat Recent Development

12.3 CAE

12.3.1 CAE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction

12.3.4 CAE Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 CAE Recent Development

12.4 AeroVironment

12.4.1 AeroVironment Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction

12.4.4 AeroVironment Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

12.5 SELEX Galileo

12.5.1 SELEX Galileo Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Introduction

12.5.4 SELEX Galileo Revenue in MALE UAV Flight Training and Simulation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SELEX Galileo Recent Development

Continued…….

