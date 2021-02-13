Maternity Wear Market 2019 In terms of Revenue & Size By 2024 : Destination Maternity, H&M, Gap, Mothercare, Thyme Maternity, OCTmami, JoJo Maman Bébé

Clothing for pregnant women is worn by women during pregnancy. Previously, maternity clothing was used to hide baby bumps without wearing a hat. In recent years, women have become more conscious of the fitting of clothes. In addition, maternity wear is considered part of fashion clothing. This factor has led to steady growth in the worldwide Maternity Wear market.

The increase in pregnant working women is a major factor in the growth of the maternity wear market. This factor has become even greater due to the increased purchasing power of women. Due to the high purchasing power of women, has led them to spend a lot of money on maternity wear. The transition of women’s lifestyles in terms of dressing habits is another key factor in the growth of this market. Women became more concerned about the proper fit of clothes, including maternity clothes. Celebrity influences are another factor driving the female population to purchase a wide variety of maternity apparel.

Maternity Wear Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Maternity Wear Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Destination Maternity

H&M

Gap

Mothercare

Thyme Maternity

OCTmami

JoJo Maman Bébé

Seraphine

Happy House

Hubo Mother

Liz Lange

Tianxiang

Gennie’s Maternity

Mamas & Papas

Angeliebe

Ripe Maternity

Amoralia

Rosemadame

Envie de Fraises

Ingrid & Isabel

Isabella Oliver

Geographical segmentation of the global maternity wear market: USA, Europe, China and Japan. The Europe region accounted for the largest share of the market in the consumption end. Developing countries such as India and China, will witness the highest growth in the next few years, due the large amount of newborns.

In terms of distribution channels, the global maternity wear market is segmented into Supermarket & Mall, Brand Store, Maternity & Baby Store and Online. In 2016, online distribution channel develop at the fastest speed among these channels, with the high fashion conscious consumers, through media and publicity, and the increase in online sale are some drivers for the growth in the market.

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Maternity Wear Market Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Dresses

Tops

Bottoms

Lingerie

Maternity Wear Market Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Supermarket & Mall

Brand Store

Maternity & Baby Store

Online

The lingerie segment includes the maternity bras, nursing bras and panty. Organic maternity lingerie is on high demand in the market.

Maternity Wear Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Features mentioned in the report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Maternity Wear market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market.

