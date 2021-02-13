Medical Animation Market Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities 2025: Scientific Animations, Nucleus Medical Media, Random42 Scientific, INVIVO Communications Inc. & More

Medical animation is a physiological or surgical examination using 3D computer graphics. Medical animation has various application in healthcare. It helps in maximizing the visualization of complex human anatomy. Through 3D technology most of the drug developer, medical and scientific research simplifies the drug development process. Social platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, VINE, instavideo. Has also played a vital role in the medical animation market.

The Global The Global Medical Animation Markets is expected to reach USD 632.09 million by 2025, from USD 142.19 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Major Market Competitors/Players In Global Medical Animation Market Are

INFUSE MED (U.S.)

Hybrid Medical Animation (U.S.)

Ghost Productions, Inc. (U.S.)

Scientific Animations Inc. (U.S.)

Invivo Communications, Inc. (Canada)

Random42 Scientific Communication (U.K.)

Radius Digital Science (U.S.)

Nucleus Medical Media (Georgia)

AXS Studio (Canada)

Elara Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Animated Biomedical Productions (Australia)

Science Exchange, Inc. (Sweden)

Blausen Medical Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

Other Players Are Understand.Com (U.S.), Trinsic Animation (U.S.), Viscira (U.S.), Medmovie.com (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) and General Electric Company (U.S.), Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta Inc (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)and Google Inc. (U.S.).

One of the technology is holoanatomy technology that uses hololens which is developed by Microsoft. This technology helps the users to interact with virtual models and environment.

As per the American college of cardiology in 2017 in U.S. around 31% of death were reported due to cardiovascular disease. It is estimated that 790,000 US adults experience a heart attack each year. In diagnosing the heart problems medical animation technology played a vital role in diagnosing the problem.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing adoption of medical animation by life science & medical Device Companies. Rising use of smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms Rising geriatric population and number of surgeries worldwide Growing Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industry using animation High cost of medical animation services required for making medical animation videos Rising adoption of medical animation for patient understanding purpose.



Market Segmentation: Global Medical Animation Market

The Global Medical Animation Market is segmented based on type, therapeutic area, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into 3D animation, 2D animation, real time imaging (4D animation), flash animation.

Based on Therapeutic area, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into drug mechanism of action (MOA) and approval, patient education, surgical training and planning, cellular and molecular studies, other applications

Based on End user, the market is segmented into life science companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, academic institutes, other end users

Based on Geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2017, Apple announced its latest augmented reality platform for developers, called ARKit, which works through a technique called visual-inertial odometry. Through this the company had expanded it’s business portfolio.

In 2018, Nucleus Medical Media Inc.has announced their partnership with MDM Healthcare to provide hospitals throughout the United States and Canada with Nucleus’ 3D medical animations on MDM’s electronic systems.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Animation Market

The global medical animation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laparoscopic instruments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Medical Animation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global medical animation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization

