Mobile POS Systems: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
A mobile POS (mobile point of sale) is a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point of sale terminal (POSint-of-sale terminal).
In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems Device, Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems has become more mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported Mobile POS Systems Device.
Although the market competition of Mobile POS Systems is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Mobile POS Systems and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
In 2018, the global Mobile POS Systems market size was 170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 660 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile POS Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile POS Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Square
Ingenico
iZettle
Intuit
Payleven
PayPal
Adyen
CHARGE Anywhere
VeriFone Inc
PAX
Newland
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Card Reader
Chip-and-PIN Reader
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Restaurant
Hospitality Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile POS Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Card Reader
1.4.3 Chip-and-PIN Reader
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile POS Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Restaurant
1.5.4 Hospitality Industry
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile POS Systems Market Size
2.2 Mobile POS Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile POS Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile POS Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Square
12.1.1 Square Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Square Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Square Recent Development
12.2 Ingenico
12.2.1 Ingenico Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Ingenico Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ingenico Recent Development
12.3 iZettle
12.3.1 iZettle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.3.4 iZettle Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 iZettle Recent Development
12.4 Intuit
12.4.1 Intuit Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Intuit Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Intuit Recent Development
12.5 Payleven
12.5.1 Payleven Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Payleven Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Payleven Recent Development
12.6 PayPal
12.6.1 PayPal Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.6.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 PayPal Recent Development
12.7 Adyen
12.7.1 Adyen Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Adyen Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Adyen Recent Development
12.8 CHARGE Anywhere
12.8.1 CHARGE Anywhere Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.8.4 CHARGE Anywhere Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 CHARGE Anywhere Recent Development
12.9 VeriFone Inc
12.9.1 VeriFone Inc Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.9.4 VeriFone Inc Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 VeriFone Inc Recent Development
12.10 PAX
12.10.1 PAX Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile POS Systems Introduction
12.10.4 PAX Revenue in Mobile POS Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 PAX Recent Development
12.11 Newland
Continued…..
