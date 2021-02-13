Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts 2019 To 2025
Global Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market
Description
This report focuses on the global Network Analysis Module (NAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Analysis Module (NAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Network Analysis Module (NAM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Nagios
Cisco
CA Technologies
Microsoft
Sevone
Zabbix
Fortinent Fortisiem
Solarwinds
Netscout
Opsview
App Neta
Logic Monitor
Riverbed
Optiview XG
Net Crunch
Zenoss Service Dynamics
Manage Engine
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Education
BFSI
Manufacturing
Telecom and IT
Energy
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Public Sector & Utilities
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
