Oilfield Communications – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Oilfield Communications Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Oilfield Communications Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Oilfield Communications market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Alcatel-Lucent International

ERF Wireless

Harris Caprock Communications

Hermes Datacommunications International

Huawei Technologies

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

ITC Global

Redline Communications

Rignet

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oilfield Communications in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

L Band

Ku Band

HTS

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents

Global Oilfield Communications Market Research Report 2017

1 Oilfield Communications Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Communications

1.2 Oilfield Communications Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Communications Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Oilfield Communications Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 L Band

1.2.4 Ku Band

1.2.5 HTS

1.3 Global Oilfield Communications Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Communications Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Oilfield Communications Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Communications Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Communications (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Communications Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Oilfield Communications Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Alcatel-Lucent International

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Alcatel-Lucent International Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ERF Wireless

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ERF Wireless Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Harris Caprock Communications

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Harris Caprock Communications Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hermes Datacommunications International

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hermes Datacommunications International Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Huawei Technologies

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Huawei Technologies Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Hughes Network Systems

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Hughes Network Systems Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Inmarsat

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Inmarsat Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 ITC Global

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 ITC Global Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Redline Communications

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Redline Communications Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Rignet

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Oilfield Communications Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Rignet Oilfield Communications Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

