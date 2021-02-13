Ophthalmic Devices Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

In recent years there have been significant advances in the development of ophthalmic devices and surgical procedures that have helped to improve diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of ophthalmic conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.

The global market for ophthalmology devices2 reached nearly $REDACTED billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach more than $REDACTED billion in 2022 from $REDACTED billion in 2017 at a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% for 2017 through 2022. The growth is being driven by the launch of newbiocompatible materials, improvements in clinical optics and the launch of high-end surgical devices.Advancements in cataract and refractory surgery devices have also resulted in the improved safety andefficacy of routine procedures, helping to improve surgical outcomes, reduce perioperative morbidityand increase the number of patients willing to undergo surgery.

In 2016, The United States represents the largest segment of ophthalmology device sales, accounting for REDACTED% of global revenues, followed by Europe with REDACTED% and Asia-Pacific with REDACTED%. The glob alophthalmology device market is being driven by patient demographics such as the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity and the increasing geriatric population, which is increasing the number of patientswith conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, and helping to expand the addressable patient population in need of ophthalmic devices. Inaddition, market growth is being aided by growing awareness and early detection

and monitoring ofocular disease, the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in Asia-Pacific, greater healthcareinsurance coverage in Europe and positive reimbursement of ocular devices and surgical procedures inthe United States.

In 2016, the ophthalmology device market is composed of several segments: vision care contact lenses (REDACTED%), intraocular lenses (IOLs) and other cataract surgery products (REDACTED%), diagnostic and imagingdevices (REDACTED%) and other surgery devices (REDACTED%). The market is dominated by a few players: Alcon,Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Topcon Corp and ValeantPharmaceuticals (Bausch & Lomb). Innovative new companies such as EyeKon Medical, Glaukos Corp.,Optos and others, are gradually making headway in the market. Within the market, Alcon is thedominant player, with its sales accounting for REDACTED% of the entire market.

The contact lens market accounts for nearly half of global sales, generating over $8.6 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach around $REDACTED billion in 2022 from $REDACTED billion in 2017 at a CAGR of REDACTED% for 2017 through 2022. The market is dominated by Johnson & Johnson, with a REDACTED% market share,followed by Alcon (a Novartis company) with REDACTED%, Cooper Vision with REDACTED%, and Bausch & Lomb (ValeantPharmaceuticalGroup) with REDACTED%.

Report Scope:

This report on ophthalmic devices provides a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments. The report analyzes the market trends and identifies key medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. Finally, it will provide insights regarding new developments into ophthalmic and surgical devices that help to improve diagnosis and enhance the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.

Report Includes:

– 21 data tables

– A comprehensive analysis of the market for ophthalmic devices by reviewing recent advances in diagnostic, surgical, and implantation devices that can be used to treat prevalent eye conditions

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Analysis of the recent advances in ophthalmic medical devices and their potential impact on the medical device industry

– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Abbott Medical Optics, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Johnson & Johnson, Quantel Medical, Topcon and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AGABBOTT MEDICAL OPTICS

ALCON

ALLERGAN

AVEDRO INC.

BAUSCH & LOMB

BIO-TISSUE INC.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

COOPERVISION

DUTCH OPHTHALMIC RESEARCH CENTER INTERNATIONAL BV

ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS

EYENUK INC.

GLAUKOS

HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING GMBH

HOYA CORP.

IOPTIMA LTD.

IRIDEX CORP.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

LENSTEC INC.

LUMENIS

NIDEK Inc.

OASIS MEDICAL INC.

Optovue Inc.

QUANTEL MEDICAL

SAV-IOL SA

SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

SIGHT SCIENCES INC.

SOFTCARE SOLUTION INC.

STAAR SURGICAL

TEARSCIENCE INC.

TOPCON

VASOPTIC MEDICAL INC.

ZIEMER OPHTHALMIC SYSTEMS AG

Some points from table of content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Eye Conditions

The Addressable Population: Common Eye Conditions

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Cataracts

Diabetic Retinopathy

Glaucoma

Refractive Disorders

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

The Global Market by Market Segment

Contact Lenses Market

Cataract Surgery Market

Other Surgical Devices Market

Ophthalmology Diagnostic and Imaging Market

Chapter 5 Recent Advances in Contact Lenses

Introduction

Developments in Contact Lens Materials

Recent Product Introductions

Acuity Polymers’ Acuity 58

Advanced Vision Technologies’ Acuity 58

Alcon’s Contact Lenses Franchise

Bausch & Lomb’s Biotrue ONEday With NaturMoist

CooperVision’s Avaira Vitality Lenses

Interojo Co’s Contact Lenses Franchise

Johnson & Johnson’s ACUVUE VITA Multifocal, Multifocal Toric, Spherical and Toric Lenses

Paragon Vision Sciences’ Contact Lenses Franchise

STAAR Surgical EVO Visian ICL and EVO+ Visian ICL with Aspheric (EDOF) Optic

Supervision Optimax Sdn Bhd Aveo (omafilcon A) 1-Day Aspheric Soft (Hydrophilic) Contact Lens

SynergEyes Inc. SynergEyes Ultrahealth

Visco Vision’s Contact Lenses Franchise

EyeYon Medical’s Hyper-CL

Contact Lenses Market Forecasts

Chapter 6 Recent Advances in Cataract Surgery

Introduction

Intraocular Lenses

Recent Product Introductions

Abbott Medical Optics TECNIS Symfony IOL

Alcon’s AcrySof IQ ReSTOR Multifocal Toric and AcrySof IQ Toric IOLs

Bausch & Lomb’s EZ-24 Easy-Load Lens Delivery System

Bausch & Lomb’s enVista MX60E IOL

Lenstec’s Softec HDM

Nidek SZ-1C Preloaded IOL Injection System

Rayner’s RayOne Preloaded IOL Injection System

Sav-IOl SA InFo Instant Focus