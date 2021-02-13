OVERALL TURBOCHARGERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Overall Turbochargers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

Turbochargers are useful in helping the automotive industryto meet the norms and standards regarding the emission of exhaust gasses such as CO2, nitrous oxide, and particulate materials from the automobile. Augmentation of the engine with a turbocharger helps in addressing the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles from consumers.

Major players of the turbochargers market include Borgwarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corporation, Continental AG, and Cummins Inc. to name a few. The top 5 manufacturers occupied about 82% market share. These companies are trying to introduce new technology in the market through innovation and new product development. Apart from this, they are taking initiatives to engage themselves in partnerships and alliances in order to expand their business in emerging markets such as India and China.

The global Overall Turbochargers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Overall Turbochargers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Overall Turbochargers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Cummins

Bosch Mahle

Continental

Hunan Tyen

Weifu Tianli

Kangyue Technology

Weifang Fuyuan

Shenlong Turbocharger

Okiya Group

Zhejiang Rongfa

Hunan Rugidove

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mono Turbo

Twin Turbo

Segment by Application

Automotive

Engineering Machinery

Other Industry

