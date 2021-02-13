P2P Payment Market Competitive Analysis to 2023: PayPal, Tencent, Square, Circle, TransferWise, One97 Communications Limited, Dwolla and CurrencyFair.com

The P2P Payment Market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Finance Industry. The report provides with all the CAGR values for the forecast period of 2018-2025. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The P2P Payment market report is an analytical assessment of the prime challenges that are to come in the market in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue. The report proves essential when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements.

“Person to person” (P2P) payment is the online tech that permits users to transact money from their credit card or bank account to account for another person through the Internet. It is founded on the triumphant Paypal method where a user with a trusted 3rd-party vendor establish the protected connection of accounts, assigning their credit card or bank account data for accepting and transferring funds.

The Key Players In Global P2P Payment Market Are:

PayPal

Tencent

Square

Circle

TransferWise

One97 Communications Limited

Dwolla

com

In this report, Research for Markets studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global P2P Payment market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of P2P Payment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Market by Type: P2P Payment Market

NFC/Smartcard

SMS

Market by Application: P2P Payment Market

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Table of Contents: P2P Payment Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global P2P Payment by Players

4 P2P Payment by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global P2P Payment Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

