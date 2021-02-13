PAINTS & COATINGS MARKET REPORT BY APPLICATION, BY END-USER ,SIZE, SHARE, TREND AND SEGMENT FORECASTS 2019 TO 2024

Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.

Scope of the Report:

The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint & coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.

This report focuses on the Paints & Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Paints & Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Water-Based Paint

1.2.2 Solvent-Based Paint

1.2.3 Powder Paint

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Architectural

1.3.2 Traffic

1.3.3 Wood

1.3.4 Industrial Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PPG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Paints & Coatings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PPG Paints & Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AkzoNobel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Paints & Coatings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AkzoNobel Paints & Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Henkel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Paints & Coatings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Henkel Paints & Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sherwin-Williams

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Paints & Coatings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Paints & Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Valspar

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Paints & Coatings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Valspar Paints & Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 RPM International

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Paints & Coatings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 RPM International Paints & Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Axalta

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Paints & Coatings Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Axalta Paints & Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

