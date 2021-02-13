Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, as for the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 9 manufacturers occupied 53% of production market share in 2016. The top five manufacturers are Gerresheimer, Schott, Nipro, Shandong PG, and SGD which are close to 39% market share in 2016. The Gerresheimer, which has 9% market share in 2016, is the leader in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry.

The manufacturers following Gerresheimer are Schott and Nipro, which respectively has 8% and 9% market share in 2016.

Second, the global consumption of pharmaceutical glass packaging products rises up from 86 B units in 2012 to 108 B units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. At the same time, the revenue of world pharmaceutical glass packaging sales market has a leap from 2920 million dollar to 3380 million dollar.

Third, Europe is the largest production and consumption region for pharmaceutical glass packaging. Witch production about 38% and consumption about 23% in 2016, North America production about 21% and consumption about 30% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 4470 million US$ in 2023, from 3510 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gerresheimer

Nipro

Schott

SGD

Shandong PG

Opmi

Rocco Bormioli

Ardagh

West-P

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cartridges

Glass Vials

Ampoules

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Injectable

Transfusion

Other

