Proximity Sensors Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of a proximity sensor on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the proximity sensor market, by segmenting it based on product type, by application, and by end- user and regional demand. Robust, growth for consumer electronics and upgradation of electronic devices such as mobile device, tablets and others in the past several years propels the growth of the proximity sensor market. Moreover, increasing automotive industry along with other manufacturing industries is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive usage of proximity Sensor in automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceutical and other end- user are fueling the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, by Application, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the proximity sensor at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the proximity sensor market.

The report provides the size of the proximity sesor market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global proximity sensor market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The proximity sensor has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the proximity sensor, divided into regions. Based on, product type, application, and by end- user we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for proximity sensor. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of proximity sensor product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Avago Technologies Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, IFM Electronic GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Schneider Electric Se, and Semtech Corporation.

The global proximity sensor has been segmented into:

Global Proximity Sensor Market: By Product Type

• Inductive sensors

• Magnetic sensors

• Capacitive sensors

• Ultrasonic sensors

• others

Global Proximity Sensor Market: By Application

• Vibration monitoring & measurement

• Mobile devices

• Roller coasters

• Ground proximity warning system

• Others

Global Proximity Sensor Market: By End- user

• Consumer electronics

• Food & beverage industry

• Metals & mining industry

• Automotive industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• others

Global Proximity Sensor Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SENSORS MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SENSORS MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SENSORS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 INDUCTIVE SENSORS

5.3 MAGNETIC SENSORS

5.4 CAPACITIVE SENSORS

5.5 ULTRASONIC SENSORS

5.6 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SENSORS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 VIBRATION MONITORING & MEASUREMENT

6.3 MOBILE DEVICES

6.4 ROLLER COASTERS

6.5 GROUND PROXIMITY WARNING SYSTEM

6.6 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SENSORS MARKET, BY END- USER

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

7.3 FOOD & BEVERAGE INDUSTRY

7.4 METALS & MINING INDUSTRY

7.5 AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

7.6 PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRY

7.7 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SENSORS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SENSORS MARKET, BY COMPANY