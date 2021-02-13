Pulp and Paper Chemical Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Pulp and Paper Chemical Market

Paper chemicals designate a group of chemicals that modify the properties of paper. These chemicals can be used to alter the paper in many ways,luding changing its color and brightness, or byreasing its strength and resistance to water.

In 2017, in the United States, about 69 % of paper products used were made from recycled paper.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DuPont

AkzoNobel

Kemira

Imerys

The global Pulp and Paper Chemical market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pulp and Paper Chemical volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pulp and Paper Chemical market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Binders

Bleachingents

Fillers

Pulping

Sizing

Others

Segment by Application

Newsprint

Packaging and Industrial Papers

Printing and Writing Papers

Pulp Mills and Deinking Plants

Others

