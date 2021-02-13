Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Opportunity, Application, Geography By IDT, mirSense, Thorlabs, AdTech Optics, Alpes lasers SA, Pranalytica, AVTECH Software, Inc. , And More
The global quantum cascade lasers market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 1.27 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Quantum Cascade Lasers market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information:https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-quantum-cascade-lasers-market
- Block Engineering, LLC
- Wavelength Electronics, Inc
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K
- Thorlabs, Inc
- Alpes lasers SA
- mirSense
- AdTech Optics
- Pranalytica
- Akela Laser Corporation
Other Players are nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH, STMicroelectronics, IDT, AVTECH and many more. The global quantum cascade lasers market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new expansions, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of quantum cascade lasers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
-
- In 2011 U.S. Army considers quantum cascade lasers to protect its aircraft. It uses a smaller, more nimble solid-state laser designed to better protect helicopters and other low-flying aircraft from small arms and shoulder-fired missile attacks such as those that are so prevalent in Afghanistan and Iraq.
- In 2016, Stratium launched chip-based mid-IR quantum cascade lasers for sensing.It helps in the detecting and analyzing of trace gases, in the parts-per-million (ppm) to parts-per-trillion (ppt) range.
- In 2017, Alpes Lasers launches frequency comb quantum cascade lasers. It is laser source whose spectrum consists of a series of discrete, equally spaced frequency lines.
Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-quantum-cascade-lasers-market
The market is segmented based on packaging type, operation mode, end-user industry and geographical segments.
- Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into
- C-Mount
- HHL & VHL Package
- TO3 Package
- Based on operating mode, the market is segmented into
- Continuous wave
- Pulsed
- Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into
- Industrial
- Medical
- Telecommunication military & defense
- Others
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing demand for Fabry–Perot quantum cascade lasers market.
- Growing demand in the infrared countermeasures.
- Rising demand due to gas sensing to detect hazardous gases in manufacturing units.
- Rising demand for military and defense sector monitoring.
- Distortion due to high cost of establishment.
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-quantum-cascade-lasers-market
About Us
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com