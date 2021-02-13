RFID for Industrial Applications Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2025

RFID for Industrial Applications Market – 2019

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Solutions can play a detrimental role in industrial applications, increasing their automation and accuracy.

Americas dominated the global RFID market for industrial applications

The global RFID for Industrial Applications market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RFID for Industrial Applications volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RFID for Industrial Applications market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Datalogic

Acreo Swedish ICT

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison

Checkpoint Systems

Cipher Lab

CoreRFID

Fieg Electronics

Global Ranger

GAO RFID

Impinj

InSync Software

Mojix

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Frequency (LF)

High Frequency (HF)

Ultra High Frequency (UHF)

Segment by Application

Machining

Assembly

Production Tracking

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RFID for Industrial Applications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

