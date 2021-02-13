Robotic Prosthetics Market Competitive Analysis by 2026: Dr. Fresh LLC, Shadow Robot Company, HDT Global, Inc., Mazor Robotics, KUKA Roboter and SynTouch

The key players of the Robotic Prosthetics market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the Robotic Prosthetics market and ICT Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The data and the information regarding the Robotic Prosthetics industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Robotic Prosthetics Market report to provide statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and Investors interested in this market.

The Global Robotic Prosthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising R&D activities, increasing geriatric population, increasing occurrence of diabetes and vascular disorder and advanced technology are fueling the market growth. However, increasing medical cost of robotics is hindering the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of the Robotic Prosthetics market include:

Dr. Fresh LLC, Shadow Robot Company, HDT Global, Inc., SynTouch, LLC, Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Touch Bionics Inc., Hansen Medical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd, Artificial Limbs & Appliances, Ossur Americas, Blatchford Group, Ottobock, Smith & Nephew, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation and KUKA Roboter GmbH.

By Product, Prosthetic Feet/Ankles is the substitute of a missing body part with an artificial substitute. Factors such as activity level, weight, foot size, amputation level and age are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. It is intended for particular tasks such as running, dancing, cycling and walking. Many of them are made of waterproof and lightweight materials such as carbon-fiber, metal alloys and plastic. Nowadays prosthetic feet consist of toe and heel springs to permit more ankle movement and adjustable heel heights.

Products Covered:

Prosthetic Feet/Ankles

Prosthetic Hands

Prosthetic Arms

Prosthetic Legs/Knees

Other Products

Technologies Covered:

Bluetooth

Myoelectric Technology

Prosthetic Foot Materials

Microprocessor Knees

Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

Lower Body Extremity

Upper Body Extremity

End Users Covered:

Clinics

Hospitals

Other End Users

