Service Market For Data Center Market current and future trends by- Netmagic Solutions, Tata Communications Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation

Global Service Market for Data Center Market Geography, Service Type (Design & Consulting, Installation & Deployment, Professional, Training & Development, Support & Maintenance), Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), Data Center Type (Small, Mid-Sized, Large), End-User (Cloud providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Request for Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-service-market-data-center-market

The data center is a computational power, storage, and applications necessary to support an enterprise business. The data center infrastructure is central to the IT architecture, from which all content is sourced or passes through. The data center comprises of four tiers which helps in providing an effective way of identifying various data center site infrastructure.

Global Service Market for Data Center Market accounted for USD 38.1 billion growing at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast to 2024.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing BFSI Sector

Government Initiatives

Increasing Spending In Data Center Technology

Increasing Complexities In Data Center

Growing Demand From Third-Party Services

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1.1. Key Findings

1.2. The view and recommendations

2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology of reports

3. Market overview & definition

3.1. Definition

3.2. Market overview

3.2.1. The value chain

3.2.2. The market players

4. Differing approaches in different regions

4.1. Case USA

4.1.1. AT&T: selling off their datacenters to shift business to contents

4.1.2. Verizon: also selling their datacenters, to shift to media business

4.1.3. CenturyLink: again selling datacenters, to concentrate on telecom infrastructure

4.1.4. The other side of the US ecosystem: how other players perceive telecom players

4.2. Case Europe

4.2.1. Telefnica

4.2.2. British Telecom (BT)

4.2.3. Deutsche Telekom (DT)

4.2.4. Orange

4.2.5. Telia

4.3. Case Asia

4.3.1. China Mobile

4.3.2. China Telecom

4.3.3. China Unicom in Singapore

4.3.4. Singtel

5. Markets and forecasts

5.1.1. Key driver 1: Explosion of global data consumption

5.1.2. Key driver 2: Growing trend to outsource datacenters

5.1.3. Key driver 3: Increasing adoption of cloud solutions

6. Strategic analysis: the telco perspective

6.1. Case USA: No longer an option to compete against the big guns

6.2. Case Asia: Local telcos have the power to offer premium services

6.3. Case Europe: The squeezed middle continent, pressured on both sides

Leading Players of Data Centre Security Market Are:

Some of the major players of the global service market for data center market are

Hitachi Ltd., Dell, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Netmagic Solutions, Tata Communications Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Equinix Inc. among others.

Request for TOC: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-service-market-data-center-market

Market Segmentation:

The global service market for data center market is segmented on the basis of service type into design & consulting, installation & deployment, professional, training & development, and support & maintenance.

On the basis of tier type, the global service market for data center market is further segmented into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4.

On the basis of data center type, the global service market for data center market is further segmented into small data centers, mid-sized data centers, and large data center.

On the basis of vertical, the global service market for data center market is further segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & defense, healthcare, education, retail, energy, manufacturing and others.

On the basis of end user, the global service market for data center market is further segmented into cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises.

On the basis of geography, global service market for data center market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The report for service market for data center market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendor’s strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure provider’s ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-service-market-data-center-market

Key Points sheathed in the Report:

What are the major and imperative factors driving the global Data Centre Security industry?

Guidance for decision-making by interrogation historical and future data on Data Centre Security market.

Factors forbidding the growth of the market.

Opportunities, threats encounter by the players in the market.

Agenda of the dominant players in the market.