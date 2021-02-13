SMART ELECTRICITY METERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2023
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Electricity Meters market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Electricity Meters business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Electricity Meters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Smart Electricity Meters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
Single Phase
Three Phase
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ABB
General Electric Company
Holley Metering
Elster Group
Iskraemeco
Itron
Landis+Gyr
Schneider Electric
Siemens
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Electricity Meters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Smart Electricity Meters market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Electricity Meters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Smart Electricity Meters Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Electricity Meters Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Smart Electricity Meters Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Electricity Meters Segment by Type
2.2.1 Single Phase
2.2.2 Three Phase
2.3 Smart Electricity Meters Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Electricity Meters Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Smart Electricity Meters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Smart Electricity Meters Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Smart Electricity Meters Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Commercial
2.4.3 Industrial
2.5 Smart Electricity Meters Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart Electricity Meters Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Smart Electricity Meters Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Smart Electricity Meters Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Smart Electricity Meters by Players
3.1 Global Smart Electricity Meters Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Smart Electricity Meters Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Electricity Meters Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Smart Electricity Meters Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Smart Electricity Meters Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Smart Electricity Meters Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Smart Electricity Meters Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Smart Electricity Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Smart Electricity Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Smart Electricity Meters Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.1.3 ABB Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ABB News
12.2 General Electric Company
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.2.3 General Electric Company Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 General Electric Company News
12.3 Holley Metering
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.3.3 Holley Metering Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Holley Metering News
12.4 Elster Group
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.4.3 Elster Group Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Elster Group News
12.5 Iskraemeco
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.5.3 Iskraemeco Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Iskraemeco News
12.6 Itron
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.6.3 Itron Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Itron News
12.7 Landis+Gyr
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.7.3 Landis+Gyr Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Landis+Gyr News
12.8 Schneider Electric
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.8.3 Schneider Electric Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Schneider Electric News
12.9 Siemens
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Smart Electricity Meters Product Offered
12.9.3 Siemens Smart Electricity Meters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Siemens News
……Continued
