Soccer Balls Global Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis To 2025

The global Soccer Balls market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soccer Balls market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Soccer Balls in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soccer Balls in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Soccer Balls market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Soccer Balls market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Adidas

Nike

STAR

Spalding

Wilson

Molten

Decathlon

Under Armour

LOTTO

Rawlings

SELECT

PUMA

MIKASA

Lining

UMBRO

Canterbury

Baden

Gilbert

DIADORA

Peak

Market size by Product

Mini

Size 3

Size 4

Size 5

Other

Market size by End User

Direct Sale

Distribution

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Soccer Balls market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Soccer Balls market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Soccer Balls companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Soccer Balls submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Soccer Balls market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Soccer Balls Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Soccer Balls Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Mini

1.4.3 Size 3

1.4.4 Size 4

1.4.5 Size 5

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Soccer Balls Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Direct Sale

1.5.3 Distribution

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adidas

11.1.1 Adidas Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Adidas Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Adidas Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.2 Nike

11.2.1 Nike Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Nike Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Nike Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.2.5 Nike Recent Development

11.3 STAR

11.3.1 STAR Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 STAR Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 STAR Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.3.5 STAR Recent Development

11.4 Spalding

11.4.1 Spalding Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Spalding Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Spalding Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.4.5 Spalding Recent Development

11.5 Wilson

11.5.1 Wilson Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Wilson Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Wilson Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.5.5 Wilson Recent Development

11.6 Molten

11.6.1 Molten Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Molten Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Molten Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.6.5 Molten Recent Development

11.7 Decathlon

11.7.1 Decathlon Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Decathlon Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Decathlon Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.7.5 Decathlon Recent Development

11.8 Under Armour

11.8.1 Under Armour Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Under Armour Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Under Armour Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.8.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.9 LOTTO

11.9.1 LOTTO Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 LOTTO Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 LOTTO Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.9.5 LOTTO Recent Development

11.10 Rawlings

11.10.1 Rawlings Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Rawlings Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Rawlings Soccer Balls Products Offered

11.10.5 Rawlings Recent Development

11.11 SELECT

11.12 PUMA

11.13 MIKASA

11.14 Lining

11.15 UMBRO

11.16 Canterbury

11.17 Baden

11.18 Gilbert

11.19 DIADORA

11.20 Peak

Continued….

