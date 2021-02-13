Soccer Balls Global Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis To 2025
The global Soccer Balls market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soccer Balls market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Soccer Balls in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soccer Balls in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Soccer Balls market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Soccer Balls market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338471-global-soccer-balls-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Adidas
Nike
STAR
Spalding
Wilson
Molten
Decathlon
Under Armour
LOTTO
Rawlings
SELECT
PUMA
MIKASA
Lining
UMBRO
Canterbury
Baden
Gilbert
DIADORA
Peak
Market size by Product
Mini
Size 3
Size 4
Size 5
Other
Market size by End User
Direct Sale
Distribution
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Soccer Balls market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Soccer Balls market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Soccer Balls companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Soccer Balls submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Soccer Balls market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Soccer Balls Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Soccer Balls Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Mini
1.4.3 Size 3
1.4.4 Size 4
1.4.5 Size 5
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Soccer Balls Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Direct Sale
1.5.3 Distribution
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Adidas
11.1.1 Adidas Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Adidas Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Adidas Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.1.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.2 Nike
11.2.1 Nike Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Nike Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Nike Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.2.5 Nike Recent Development
11.3 STAR
11.3.1 STAR Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 STAR Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 STAR Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.3.5 STAR Recent Development
11.4 Spalding
11.4.1 Spalding Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Spalding Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Spalding Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.4.5 Spalding Recent Development
11.5 Wilson
11.5.1 Wilson Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Wilson Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Wilson Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.5.5 Wilson Recent Development
11.6 Molten
11.6.1 Molten Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Molten Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Molten Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.6.5 Molten Recent Development
11.7 Decathlon
11.7.1 Decathlon Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Decathlon Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Decathlon Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.7.5 Decathlon Recent Development
11.8 Under Armour
11.8.1 Under Armour Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Under Armour Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Under Armour Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.8.5 Under Armour Recent Development
11.9 LOTTO
11.9.1 LOTTO Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 LOTTO Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 LOTTO Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.9.5 LOTTO Recent Development
11.10 Rawlings
11.10.1 Rawlings Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Rawlings Soccer Balls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Rawlings Soccer Balls Products Offered
11.10.5 Rawlings Recent Development
11.11 SELECT
11.12 PUMA
11.13 MIKASA
11.14 Lining
11.15 UMBRO
11.16 Canterbury
11.17 Baden
11.18 Gilbert
11.19 DIADORA
11.20 Peak
Continued….
Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3338471-global-soccer-balls-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)