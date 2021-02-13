Synthetic Leather Market Growth In Terms of Revenue & Size By 2024 : Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung, DAEWON Chemical

The global synthetic leather market is expected to reach $ XXX billion by 2024. According to a new study by RFM., this market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast year. The expansion of footwear product coverage was a key driver of market growth. In addition, the importance and awareness of animal rights established by various agencies is increasing, and strict legislation on the use of real leather is driving the demand for synthetic leather.

Synthetic leather materials provide excellent properties such as high gloss finish, durability, strength and ultraviolet resistance and ease of maintenance. In addition, products made from fake leather are cheaper and continue to attract consumers, especially middle-class and high-income consumers. But in countries such as Japan, the product faces competition from Fumikodata, a replica of genuine leather and a substance without abuse. Polyurethane (PU) was the largest product category in 2018 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR for the forecast period.

A Sample of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-synthetic-leather-market-457506

Synthetic Leather Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Synthetic Leather Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung, DAEWON Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, Sanfang, Nanya, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Kunshan Xiefu, Huafon Group, Wenzhou Huanghe, Meisheng Industrial, Xiamen Hongxin, Fujian Huayang, Sanling, Hongdeli, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group

PVC is expected to show sluggish growth due to its properties such as sticky finish and low durability. Footwear applications are expected to grow in the coming years. The cost is low and the variety of climatic conditions in various regions increases the need for different kinds of shoes. Disposable income levels in emerging regions are driving demand for synthetic leather in the footwear sector. Moreover, the trend of introducing sneakers into everyday life further increases the demand for products

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Synthetic Leather Market Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological Function PU

Synthetic Leather Market Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Sport Shoes

Bags

Furniture

Car Interiors

Sports Goods

The global synthetic leather market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest synthetic leather market, closely followed by Europe, in terms of value. The growing end-use industries such as, automotive, footwear, and furnishing, coupled with regulations regarding animal welfare is driving the demand for synthetic leather in the Asia-Pacific region. The presence of many international fashion brands in Europe is driving the demand for synthetic leather in the region.

Want Full Report? Inquire Here: @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-synthetic-leather-market-457506

Synthetic Leather Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now @: https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-synthetic-leather-market-457506/one

Features mentioned in the report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Synthetic Leather market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]