Takaful Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Takaful Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Takaful Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Takaful status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Takaful development in United States, Europe and China.

Takaful is a Sharia-compliant Islamic insurance product, where members of the community contribute money or a part of their earnings to a pooling system that guarantees against any loss or damage. The underlying principle of takaful portrays the responsibility of each to cooperate and protect each other.

The drivers of Takaful demand include high economic growth and increase in per capita GDP, a youthful demography, increasing awareness, a greater desire for shari’a compliant offerings and increasing asset based, shari’a compliant financing.

The key players covered in this study

JamaPunji

AMAN

Salama

Standard Chartered

Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Zurich Malaysia

Takaful Malaysia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life/Family Takaful

General Takaful

Market segment by Application, split into

Family

Government

Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Takaful status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Takaful development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Takaful are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Takaful Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Life/Family Takaful

1.4.3 General Takaful

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Takaful Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Family

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

