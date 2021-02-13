Telemedicine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Telemedicine Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Telemedicine Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This market research report on global telemedicine market published by Orion Market Research presents in-depth analysis of telemedicine market by applications, components, mode of delivery and geography.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018-2023, owing to technological advancements in telecommunication sector and need for cost effective healthcare solutions. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and need for remote patient monitoring options are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, increasing patient demands for telemedicine are also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period. However, lack of skilled workforce and high costs and complexity of infrastructure are some of the major factors inhibiting the growth of the market.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3204463-global-telemedicine-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

With rapidly ageing population, North America leads the market due to popularity of homecare patient settings and technological advancements in healthcare infrastructures. Furthermore, rising healthcare investments and government initiatives are fuelling the growth of telemedicine in this region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing government spending, healthcare expenditures, rising disposable incomes and increasing patient awareness.

The key players in the global telemedicine market profiled in this report include Advanced Icu Care, Amd Global Telemedicine Inc., American Well, Careclix, Cloudvisit Telemedicine, Doctor on Demand, Ergotron, Insta Md, Maestros Telemedicine, MDLive, Medisoft Telemedicine Pvt. Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Reach Health, SnapMD Telemedicine Technology, Spruce, Teladoc, Televital, USARAD, Utila and Vitaphone E-Health Solutions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented by applications, components, mode of delivery and geography. The market segmentation on the basis of components include software, hardware and services. Segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, the report covers on premise model, cloud-based model and web hosted model of delivery. The market segmented on the basis of applications include teleconsultations (teleradiology, telecardiology, telepathology, teledermatology and others). The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global telemedicine market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global telemedicine market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global telemedicine market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3204463-global-telemedicine-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. GAP ANALYSIS

2.2.1. SUPPLY AND DEMAND

2.3. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.4. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.4.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.4.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.4.3. CONCLUSION

2.5. REGULATION

2.5.1. UNITED STATES

2.5.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.5.3. CHINA

2.5.4. INDIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. EMERGENCE OF IMPROVED MODES OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS

3.1.2. RISING PATIENT DEMAND DUE TO REDUCED TRAVEL TIME

3.1.3. COST EFFICIENCY OF TELEMEDICINE

3.1.4. RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. LACK OF SKILLED WORKFORCE

3.2.2. DATA SECURITY AND PRIVACY ISSUES

3.2.3. HIGH INFRASTRUCTURAL COSTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. DEVELOPING NATIONS HAVE HUGE SCOPE FOR TELEMEDICINE

3.3.2. CLOUD BASED TELEMEDICINE SOLUTIONS

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

4.1.1. SOFTWARE

4.1.1.1. STANDALONE SOFTWARE

4.1.1.2. INTEGRATED SOFTWARE

4.1.2. HARDWARE

4.1.2.1. MONITORS

4.1.2.2. TELEMEDICINE KITS

4.1.3. SERVICES

4.1.3.1. REMOTE MONITORING SERVICES

4.1.3.2. REAL TIME INTERACTION SERVICES

4.1.3.3. STORE AND FORWARD SERVICES

4.2. TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.2.1. TELECONSULTATION

4.2.1.1. TELERADIOLOGY

4.2.1.2. TELECARDIOLOGY

4.2.1.3. TELEPATHOLOGY

4.2.1.4. TELEDERMATOLOGY

4.2.1.5. OTHERS

4.2.2. TELE-EDUCATION

4.2.3. TELETRAINING

4.2.4. TELESURGERY

4.2.5. TELECARE

4.3. TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY

4.3.1. ON PREMISE MODEL

4.3.2. CLOUD BASED MODEL

4.3.3. WEB HOSTED MODEL

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. U.K

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. ITALY

6.2.4. SPAIN

6.2.5. FRANCE

6.2.6. ROE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. ROAPAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ADVANCED ICU CARE

7.2. AMD GLOBAL TELEMEDICINE INC.

7.3. AMERICAN WELL

7.4. CARECLIX

7.5. CLOUDVISIT TELEMEDICINE

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym