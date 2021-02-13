The Free Space Optics Market Revenue Growth

Introduction of the virtualization technologies and the growing usage of web-based applications are some factors which are supporting the network security market to be able to grow. The network security aids enterprises in being able to secure communication pathway from the unauthorized access as well as the data misuse. We have witnessed an increase in demand for the advanced security services and the integration of the network security solutions with the other security services to mitigate the risks involved when it comes to mitigating the risks of the cyber-attacks.

The wireless communication has been facing a lot of challenges which includes the bandwidth limitation and the low-speed data transmission. However, with the free space optics, which is a well-known wireless tech in the aerospace as well as the defense industry eliminating most of the issues which are faced by the conventional wireless communication systems. Technology finds the applications in the satellite links, the deep space probes, UAVs, communicating to the remote areas as well as aircraft and many others. The free space optics has been used for the point to the point communications which are placed within a line of sight.

It does use the various modulation techniques including the amplitudes and the phase modulation, to convert the input into the digital signal for the transmission. The recent trends in the free space optics market have been governed by the introduction as well as the development of the advanced coding schemes aimed at the purpose of improving communication process as well as the quality of the data which is transmitted. The free space optics has been gaining popularity because of many benefits that it offers, including the low installation cost, the high bandwidth availability, improved connectivity and the high speed of the data transmission.

Also, free space optics technology is very suitable for the military and commercial applications such as the telecommunication. The free space optics works on similar principle as the fiber optics technology, except it does use air as the medium for the purpose of transmitting information instead of the fiber optic cables. Also, set up for the free space optics communication needs a few hours of installation. These do include some factors significantly driving the growth of the free space optics market.

But, the free space optics market gets to face some new challenges. For instance, before you deploy the setup for the free space optics communication mainly between 2 points, a line of sight between 2 has to be free of obstructions including trees as well as buildings.