The Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems [SBAS] Market

Global Positioning System (GPS) has been utilized successfully in the aircraft industry for very many years, but technology is not used as the sole system for navigation purposes. Accuracy, as well as the integrity of the GPS, is superbly enhanced by a collection of information from the variety of sources. (SBAS) Satellite-Based Augmentation System has been designed to be able to enhance the performance of the standard global navigation satellite system positioning.

Moreover, SBAS offers very high accuracy; the measures pseudo-ranges as well as the bolsters aircraft safely. It does support the vertically guided instrument as well as air traffic handling. But there are some shortcomings in augmentation system market [satellite-based], such as the cost associated with the (ATM) Air Traffic Management infrastructure modernization as well as retrofitting of the older aircraft with the upgraded systems.

The primary objective of going on to develop satellite-based augmentation systems is to be able to offer very accurate navigation data as well as reliable data throughout the flight operations. The SBAS provides a very cost-effective opportunity for the airports without having to install the ground-based navigation aids. Also, it provides the ease of maintenance to the navigation facility. The SBAS usually consists of the network stations that are widely distributed to receive as well as process the satellite signals. Ground reference stations get to send the satellite information to the master stations and then generate (GEO) Geostationary Earth Orbit satellite navigation parameters.

The information gets to be distributed to the Ground Earth Station and then uplinked, and this is in conjunction with GEO navigation message to the GEO satellites. The GEO satellites usually broadcast correct information, integrity as well as the ranging signals to the SBAS receivers all over the globe. SBAS systems do a compromise of the Wide Augmentation System (WAAS) that was developed by United States Federal Aviation Administration, The EGNOS, developed by European Space Agency, the Multi-functional Satellite Augmentation System, which was developed by the Japanese company SBAS and the GPS Aided Geo Augmentation System. This was developed by the Indian government that was designed in compliance with the regulatory standard in the satellite-based navigation.

Factors that are responsible for growth of augmentation system market [satellite-based] are growing developments of the ATC infrastructure, need for the authentic and accurate information to avoid the errors and less dependency on the ground-based infrastructure. Evolution of the modern navigation systems results in the many aircraft manufacturers upgrading the flight decks with the new avionics.