The Global (Worldwide) plant-based beverages market report 2018

The Global (Worldwide) plant-based beverages market accounts for $11.02 billion in the year 2017 and has been expected that it will be able to close to $33.96 billion by the year 2026 growing at the CAGR of 13.3% from the year 2017-2026.

Some of the factors such as the growing number of product launches and the funds by the key players and the rapidly rising beverage industry has been fueling the market growth. But, there are some factors including the high cost of the plant-based beverages and the lack of knowledge among the customers restraining market growth. The plant-based beverages market offers ample opportunities to the plant-based milk products for coffee and tea in the various countries across the world.

The plant-based products have been classified into 2 categories: plant-based alternatives and the plant focused, Plant-based alternatives segment do include all the products that get to replicate the animal-based counterparts such as the milk, yogurt, ice cream, and meat. The second category does include the focused plant products that include the fruits and the vegetables. Such segments include commodities such as juices, spreads, dressings, toppings as well as the plant-based snacks. The big companies have been investing in and also acquiring the small plant- companies based on beverage and the brands to be able to expand the offerings of the plant-based beverages.

The Amongst Source, the Dairy alternatives segments accounts held a very significant market share during the forecast period. Almond milk segment has been intended to be the biggest market for the plant-based beverages. The almond milk has been able to gain popularity all over the coffee shops in United States Blue Diamond Growers is the leading almond processing firm, that provides the almond-based products under the brand namely ‘Almond Breeze.’

By Geography, the Asia Pacific region has been dominating market during forecast period. Region consists of the key revenue generating countries including China as well as Thailand that have a very large consumer base.

This is what the report gets to offer: