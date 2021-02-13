The Telecommunication, Broadband and Mobile Servcies in Algeria

This country relative developed infrastructure does include the national fiber backbone that was augmented with the new subsea link to the Valencia in the year 2017 April. Algeria has become part of 4500 kilometers terrestrial, the Trans-Saharan backbone network that is going to connect national network with the other fiber networks in this region.

The mobile penetration has been growing slowly, the sign which some level of the saturation of the market that has seen saturation reached. The Regulator was able to slow the issue, 3G license, while the LTE licensees do not launch the services until the year 2016. Irrespective of the tardiness there has been the significant gains in adoption of the LTE services.

