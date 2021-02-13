Veterinary Lasers Market Growth Analysis, Research On Pivotal Health Solutions, Aesculight, LiteCure Respond Systems, Laserex & More
The Veterinary Lasers Market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Global Veterinary Lasers Market is expected to reach USD 929.39 million by 2025, from USD 125.7 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
Forecasting Regional and Global Analysis on Veterinary Lasers Market By Product (Portable, Bench-Top and Compact), By End Users (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals and Others) and By Geography. Some of the major players operating in the Global Veterinary Lasers Market are
- Cutting Edge Laser Technologies
- Aesculight
- LiteCure
- Respond Systems
- Pivotal Health Solutions
- Laserex
- ERCHONIA CORPORATION
- BIOLASE, Inc.
- VBS Direct Limited
Others: SpectraVET Inc, Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, Excel Lasers, K-LASER USA, LLC, among others. The Global Veterinary Lasers Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stem cell manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Veterinary Lasers Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business probability Analysis Report 2018 embody historic data, with forecast data to 2025.
The laser therapy offers the benefits like vascular activity, reduced pain and boosting the metabolism. It also helps in faster rate of tissue and repair wound healing.
- With the increased adoption of the pets the veterinary lasers market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.
- The identification of improving implementation of pet insurance coverage is done to strengthen the market conditions in the upcoming years.
However the high costs and the unavailability of favorable reimbursement policies are getting a challenge for the market. Awareness about the pet care and the development of the veterinary lasers are gaining more interest in the emerging countries. Hence, leading to a healthy expansion of the veterinary lasers market.
The Global Veterinary Lasers Market is segmented on the basis of product, end users and geography.
- Based on product, the Global Veterinary Lasers Market is segmented into
- Portable
- Bench-Top
- Compact
- Based on the end users, the Global Veterinary Lasers Market is segmented into
- Veterinary Clinics
- Veterinary Hospitals and Others
- Based on geography the Global Veterinary Lasers Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising rate in the percentage of pet owners
- Increasing spending on pets by owners
- Collaboration of government and private to provide quality care to pets
- Upgradation of veterinary hospitals and clinics
- Increasing number of healthcare facilities
- Implementation of pet insurance coverage
- Increasing demand for non-invasive procedures
- Acceptance of laser therapies for efficient and less painful treatment
- High cost of veterinary lasers
- Inadequate number of trained professionals
- Probable health risks of pets
- Expensive costs associated with laser therapies
- Unavailability of Favorable Reimbursement Policies
