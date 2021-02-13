Water-Filtration Unit Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
A water filtration unit is a unit or machine designed to extract impurities and chemicals from water. There are many different types and sizes of water filtration units. A water pitcher with a small filter kept in the fridge is considered to be a water filtration unit, while a whole house system that filters all water that enters a dwelling is also one. An industrial water filtration unit designed to remove heavy metals and chemicals is bigger, more complicated water filtration unit. These units operate differently, but each has a common purpose: to purify water.
This report include the Water-filtration Unit used in the drinking water and the wastewater industry.
The Players mentioned in our report
GE
3M
Pentair
Eaton
DOW
Best Water Technology
SIEMENS
BRITA
Ecowater
Culligan
Doosan Hydro Technology
Severn Trent Water
Veolia
Degremont
Biwater
Xylem
Kinetico
WATTS
PENGUIN
MULTIPURE
Resintech
Katadyn
Amiad
Omnipure
Austrian Andean
Water-Filtration Unit market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discuion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Market Research states that the world Water-Filtration Unit market held an opportunity worth US$6819 Million in 2019.
The market is expected to expand at 7.72% CAGR over the period between 2019 and 2024.
Global Water-Filtration Unit Market: Product Segment Analysis
Reverse-Osmosis
Activated Carbon Filters
Filters
Others
Global Water-Filtration Unit Market: Application Segment Analysis
Industrial
Municipal
Global Water-Filtration Unit Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
APAC others(excluding SEA and East Asia)
East Asia
South East Asia
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Water-Filtration Unit Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Water-Filtration Unit industry
1.1.1.1 Reverse-Osmosis
1.1.1.2 Activated Carbon Filters
1.1.1.3 Filters
1.1.1.4 Others
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Water-Filtration Unit Markets by regions
2.1.1 North America
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue in 2019
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue in 2019
2.1.3 East Asia
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue in 2019
2.1.4 South East Asia
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue in 2019
2.1.5 APAC others(excluding SEA and East Asia)
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market Revenue (M USD) by Applications, Through 2024
Major Players Revenue in 2019
2.2 World Water-Filtration Unit Market by Types
Reverse-Osmosis
Activated Carbon Filters
Filters
Others
2.3 World Water-Filtration Unit Market by Applications
Industrial
Municipal
Chapter 3 World Water-Filtration Unit Market share
3.1 Production Market share by Major Players
3.2 Revenue Market share by Major Players
3.3 Production Market share by Major Regions in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Revenue Market share by Major Regions in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply Chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Proce Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued….
