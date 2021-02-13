Waterproofing Chemicals Market Growth Opportunities, Trends, Global Share, Supply, Demand, Size and Outlook to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment (Asphalt , Tar , Polymer ), by Market (Roof Material , Wall , Building Material , … …), by Company (Arkema , BASF , The Dow Chemical , … …)”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

The global Waterproofing Chemicals market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Asphalt

Tar

Polymer

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Roof Material

Wall

Building Material

Landfill

Tunnel

Other

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Arkema

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Pidilite

Triton Systems

a.b.e. Construction Chemicals

Carlisle

Conpro Chemicals

Choksey Chemicals

DRIZORO

Evonik

THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY

Fosroc

Geoliz Waterproofers

Henkel Polybit

Hindcon

Johns Manville

KOSTER BAUCHEMIE

Kunal Conchem

Mapei

Sika

SOPREMA GROUP

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Waterproofing Chemicals Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Waterproofing Chemicals Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Asphalt

2.1.2 Tar

2.1.3 Polymer

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Roof Material

3.1.2 Wall

3.1.3 Building Material

3.1.4 Landfill

3.1.5 Tunnel

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Arkema (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 BASF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 The Dow Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Pidilite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Triton Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

