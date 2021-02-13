Wireless Mesh Network Market 2019: Growth Overview Report By HypeLabs, Quantenna Communications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Qorvus Systems, Inc, FireTide Creative, And Others

Companies can accomplish an effectual business growth if they adopt market research report like this Wireless Mesh Network Market report which seems to be very vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. While generating this report, absolute industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology are merged together very well to advance user experience. The Wireless Mesh Network report brings to notice many aspects regarding Information and Communication Technology industry and market. These are mainly covered with market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology as major topics of this Wireless Mesh Network report. It explains market drivers and market restraints in detail which aids businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of specific product.

Market Analysis:

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is expected to reach USD 10.55 billion by 2025 from USD 3.86 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Development:

In 2014, Rajant Corporation expanded the multi frequency mesh that is applicable in voice, video and data by increasing its bandwidth.

In 2017, Cambium Networks provided the wireless Ethernet bridge, which is applicable in Wi-Fi access point and security cameras feeds.

In 2016, Synapse Wireless launched the SNAP 3, which is embedded application platform for IoT (Internet of Things) that is applicable in industrial segments.

Key Players:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Qorvus Systems, Inc, FireTide Creative, Fluidmesh Networks, Synapse Wireless, Inc, Zebra Technologies, Concentris Systems, ABB, SCAN RF Projects, Rajant Corporation, Cambium Networks, Qualcomm, Wirepas, Ruckus Networks, STRIX Inc, Nortel Networks, LumenRadio, ValuePoint Networks, Proxim Wireless, Winncom Technologies, Trilliant, Filament!, Veniam, HypeLabs, Quantenna Communications, and many more.

Competitive Analysis: Global Wireless Mesh Network Market

The global wireless mesh network market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Wireless Mesh Network Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing connectivity in the mobiles and handsets, due to artificial intelligence.

Growing demand for smart street lighting infrastructure which controls the density of lights for favorable uses.

It is used for safe guarding publics from terrorism and assassination, by using video surveillance.

Increasing communication facilities by using wireless mesh network in oil & gas, mining and chemicals segments.

Distortion due to high cost of installation.

Segmentation: Global Wireless Mesh Network Market

The global wireless mesh network market is segmented based on

component, mesh design, service, radio frequency, applications , geographical segments.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into

Physical Appliances, Mesh Platforms , Services.

Based on Mesh Design, the market is segmented into

Infrastructure Wireless Mesh , AD-HOC Mesh.

Based on Service, the market is segmented

Deployment & Provisioning, Network Planning.

Based on Radio Frequency, the market is segmented into

Sub 1 GHZ Band, 2.4 GHZ Band, 4.9 GHZ Band.

Based on Applications the market is segmented into

Video Streaming & Surveillance, Disaster Management.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa.

