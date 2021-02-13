WIRELESS MICROPHONE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Wireless Microphone Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Wireless microphones are a portable, versatile way to record or broadcast sounds. Without a cable connecting the microphone to a camera, recorder, or speaker, a journalist or performer can act unhampered. Wireless microphones use radio signals to communicate between the transmitter and the receiver. Since wireless microphones vendors typically sell wireless microphones with receivers, this report studies a receivers and a wireless microphones as a unit.

The global Wireless Microphone market is valued at 2140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Wireless Microphone market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Wireless Microphone in 2017.

In the industry, Sennheiser profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Shure Incorporated and Audio-Technica ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.27%, 7.14% and 5.79% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Wireless Microphone, including Handheld, Clip-on and Other. And Handheld is the main type for Wireless Microphone, and the Handheld reached a sales value of approximately 1031.40 M USD in 2017, with 48.19% of global sales volume.

This report focuses on Wireless Microphone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Microphone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sennheiser

Shure Incorporated

Audio-Technica

AKG

MIPRO

BBS

Yamaha

Samson

Sony

Takstar

SUPERLUX

Rode Microphones

Lane

InMusic Brands

Audix

LEWITT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Handheld

Clip-on

Other

Segment by Application

Performance

Entertainment

Class/Training

Conference/Meeting

Other

