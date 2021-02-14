2019 Global Plant-based Beverages Market 2026 Is Booming Worldwide | B&G Foods, Sensient Technologies major competitors Blue Diamond Growers, THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC, Hain Celestial, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Califia Farms
Market Analysis: Global Plant-based Beverages Market
Global Plant-based Beverages Market’s rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing preference of consumers to switching from dairy to non-dairy products. This has induced a rise in market value from an estimated value of USD 11.91 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The developments or activities of major advertise players and brands are analyzed within the Global Plant-based Beverages Market report, which ranges from item advancement, propelling of items, acquisitions, mergers, joint wanders and future items to innovation.
The Global Plant-based Beverages Market showcase inquire about report moreover offers companies with a company profile, item details, generation esteem, contact data of the producer and company market offers. In expansion, it combines all-inclusive industry examination with particular gauges and estimates.
Another vital angle of this showcase report is to think around the competitive scene. Target-driven report era, quality loyalty and straightforwardness within the investigate strategy are fair a couple of the highlights with which this showcase report can be unquestionably received.
The Global Plant-based Beverages Market advertise inquire about report will help companies in accomplishing long-term accomplishments in terms of way better decision-making, income era, showcase targets and productive trade.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing adoption and preference of non-dairy beverages over dairy beverages is expected to drive the market growth
- Increased cases of lactose intolerance and adoption of veganism is also expected to drive the market growth for plant-based beverages
Key Market Competitors:
- Blue Diamond Growers,
- The Whitewave Foods Company,
- Pacific Foods Of Oregon Llc,
- Hain Celestial,
- SunOpta,
- Want Want China Holdings Limited,
- Kikkoman Corporation,
- Califia Farms,
- THE COCA-COLA COMPANY,
- Ripple Foods,
Few of the major competitors currently working in the plant-based beverages market are Pulmuone Foods USA Inc., Pureharvest, Rosa Food Products Co. Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, World Waters LLC, Campbell Soup Company, and PepsiCo Inc.
Market Definition:
Plant-based beverages are beverages produced with having non-dairy ingredients like soy, almond and others for their production. They are produced due to the increasing adoption of non-dairy beverage products and increasing cases of lactose intolerance. These beverages are produced when the proteins and other nutrients are grinded out from these nuts or ingredients and mixed with water and other minerals.
Market Restraints:
- Higher prices in comparison to diary beverages is expected to restrain the market growth
- Side effects associated with non-dairy milk on the body and its organs is expected to restrain the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, PepsiCo Inc. announced that they had initiated a collaborative arrangement with the ten emerging food & beverage brands from North America, with each of the brands receiving funding and guidance from PepsiCo Inc. experts.
- In September 2018, Campbell Soup Company announced that they had introduced a new plant-based beverage line of products “V8”.
Global Plant-based Beverages Market Segmentation:
By Source
- Almond
- Soy
- Coconut
- Rice
- Others
- Cashew
- Oats
- Pea
- Hemp
By Type
- Milk
- Others
- Smoothies
- Shakes
- Nogs
By Function
- Cardiovascular Health
- Cancer Prevention
- Bone Health
- Lactose-Free Alternative
- Qualitative Preference
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key questions answered in the report
- What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants?
- Which will be the Global Plant-based Beverages Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?
- Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?
- The length of the global Global Plant-based Beverages Market opportunity?
- How Global Plant-based Beverages Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?