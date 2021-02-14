3D Reconstruction Technology Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024

The Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market accounted to USD 695.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Construction Method (Active, Passive), Type (3D Reconstruction Software, Based on Images and Video, Based on 3D Scanning), Application (Culture Heritage and Museum, Films & Games, 3D Printing, Drones & Robots), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

3D reconstruction is the method of taking the shape and presence of real objects. The method is completed by active or passive methods. If the model is allowed to change its shape in time, this is referred to as non-rigid or spatio-temporal reconstruction.

Top Key Players:

Pix4D

Agisoft PhotoScan

Autodesk

RealityCapture

Acute3D

PhotoModeler

Photometrix

Elcovision

Vi3Dim Technologies

Paracosm, Matterport

Realsense (Intel)

Mensi

Skyline Software Systems

Airbus, 4Dage Technology

Blackboxcv

Shenzhen Zhineng Shixian Technology

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Solid Government Funding

Technological Advancement

High Cost of Technology

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Market Segmentations:

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market is segmented on the basis of

Construction Method

Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Construction Method the global 3D reconstruction technology market is segmented into active and passive.

On the basis of Type the global 3D reconstruction technology market is segmented into 3D reconstruction software, based on images and video, and based on 3D scanning.

On the basis of Application the global 3D reconstruction technology market is segmented into culture heritage and museum, films & games, 3D printing, and drones & robots.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

The global 3D Reconstruction Technology market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

